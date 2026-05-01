Superdry co-founder James Holder found guilty of raping woman at her flat 

James Holder, a co-founder of the clothing firm Superdry, has been found guilty of raping a woman after a night out in the Gloucestershire town.
Holder was supposed to take a taxi back to his mansion in the Cotswolds with a male friend; instead, the pair got into the victim's taxi and went to her flat, where the 54-year-old raped her.
He has now been found guilty of raping the woman following a trial but cleared of a charge of assault by penetration.
Gloucester Crown Court heard Holder had fallen asleep on the victim's bed, so she went to sleep in the living room.
However, she saw him appearing in the doorway of her living room. When told to go back to sleep, Holder replied, "Can't you show me?" as per James Haskell, who is prosecuting the case.
When she got up to show him back to the other room, Holder suggested that she should come into the room as well.
"She said no, she was tired, and she said he pulled her on the bed."
Jurors were told the woman started to cry as the fashion boss groped and raped her, and she told him to stop.
While there was no dispute that sexual activity had taken place between the businessman and the woman, Holder insisted it was consensual while the woman said she had been raped.
In a police interview, Holder said he was "old-school and chivalrous". Haskell asked the defendant in court, "Did you behave in a chivalrous manner towards her that night?" Holder replied, "I did, yes. I looked after her throughout the whole evening."
The barrister asked, "Are you somebody who is used to doing precisely what they want to?" Holder admitted, "No, I am not, actually."
When questioned why he left the flat a short time after the rape, Holder answered, "I had been out for much longer than I anticipated and I needed to go home. I let myself out. She was asleep on the bed."
Michelle Heeley KC, defending, asked the victim in court, "This was a drunken sexual encounter that you regret?" To which she replied, "Incorrect."
James Holder had denied charges of rape and assault by penetration in May 2022.
Notably, the fashion boss co-founded Superdry with Julian Dunkerton at a market stall in Cheltenham in 2003 but resigned in 2016.