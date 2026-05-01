News
  • By Web Desk
News

Global Labour day rallies erupt as war and energy crisis fuel anger

Trade Unions are calling for solidarity, advocating labour rights as the United States-Israeli war on Iran and rising energy costs

  • By Web Desk
Global Labour day rallies erupt as war and energy crisis fuel anger
Global Labour day rallies erupt as war and energy crisis fuel anger

Today marks the International Labour Day worldwide to honour labour’s efforts. People across the world are gathering to show solidarity with labours on this day, with several demonstrations, including Istanbul, Turkiye.

Trade Unions are calling for solidarity, advocating labour rights as the United States-Israeli war on Iran and rising energy costs are likely to cause economic turmoil.

The European Trade Union Confederation told the media, “Working people refuse to pay the price for Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East. Today’s rallies show working people will not stand by and see their jobs and living standards destroyed.”


Leader of the SENTRO umbrella group of workers’ groups in the Philippines, Josua Mata, stated, “Every Filipino worker now is aware that the situation here is deeply connected to the global crisis.”

Some of the largest gatherings are held across the globe, including Indonesia, South America, Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela.

In Argentina, frustrated employees protested on Thursday in the capital of Buenos Aires over President Javier Milei’s recent overhaul of long-held labour security.

In Cuba, the foreign ministry held a massive gathering on Thursday against what it called the US’s “aggressions, threats, intensified blockade, and energy siege”.

On Friday, Cubans are likely to mark International Labour Day with a mass rally and a march in Havana.

In many countries, Labour Day rallies attract massive crowds because May 1 marks a public holiday.

In Istanbul, roads around Taksim Square were blocked to make way for marches during the day. Later on Friday, demonstrators clashed with police, international media reported.

Olivia Dean outshines Nigerian stars after winning top honour at MOBO Awards
Olivia Dean outshines Nigerian stars after winning top honour at MOBO Awards
Angelina Jolie's uncle Chip Taylor dies at 86: Family confirms cause of death
Angelina Jolie's uncle Chip Taylor dies at 86: Family confirms cause of death
NASA reveals details of Crew-11's historic evacuation from ISS
NASA reveals details of Crew-11's historic evacuation from ISS
Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days

Popular News

DJ Khaled sparks buzz with surprise remarks on Justin Bieber's Coachella set

DJ Khaled sparks buzz with surprise remarks on Justin Bieber's Coachella set
54 minutes ago
Global Labour day rallies erupt as war and energy crisis fuel anger

Global Labour day rallies erupt as war and energy crisis fuel anger
35 minutes ago
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles' fondness for Donald Trump: 'really difficult'

Prince Harry reacts to King Charles' fondness for Donald Trump: 'really difficult'
3 hours ago