Global Labour day rallies erupt as war and energy crisis fuel anger

Today marks the International Labour Day worldwide to honour labour’s efforts. People across the world are gathering to show solidarity with labours on this day, with several demonstrations, including Istanbul, Turkiye.
Trade Unions are calling for solidarity, advocating labour rights as the United States-Israeli war on Iran and rising energy costs are likely to cause economic turmoil.
The European Trade Union Confederation told the media, “Working people refuse to pay the price for Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East. Today’s rallies show working people will not stand by and see their jobs and living standards destroyed.”
Leader of the SENTRO umbrella group of workers’ groups in the Philippines, Josua Mata, stated, “Every Filipino worker now is aware that the situation here is deeply connected to the global crisis.”
Some of the largest gatherings are held across the globe, including Indonesia, South America, Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela.
In Argentina, frustrated employees protested on Thursday in the capital of Buenos Aires over President Javier Milei’s recent overhaul of long-held labour security.
In Cuba, the foreign ministry held a massive gathering on Thursday against what it called the US’s “aggressions, threats, intensified blockade, and energy siege”.
On Friday, Cubans are likely to mark International Labour Day with a mass rally and a march in Havana.
In many countries, Labour Day rallies attract massive crowds because May 1 marks a public holiday.
In Istanbul, roads around Taksim Square were blocked to make way for marches during the day. Later on Friday, demonstrators clashed with police, international media reported.