May Day Protests 2026: ‘No Kings’ movement sparks nationwide boycotts

Across the United States, today’s May Day demonstrations are expected to draw millions as organizers pick up the mantle of the “No Kings” movement.
This national day of action branded as “May Day Strong” is being marked by a widespread boycott of work, school and shopping to protest what activists call a billionaire takeover of the government.
The movement backed by over 500 labor and community groups follows massive anti-authoritarian protests held in March.
National Education Association President Becky Pringle told NPR that the core message is “focusing on workers over billionaires,” arguing that the current system prioritizes the ultra-wealthy while cutting vital public services.
From Boston to San Francisco, marchers are demanding higher wages and an end to aggressive immigration raids.
Neidi Dominguez, a lead organizer, stated, “The labor movement in our country cannot advance while ignoring the assault on democracy.”
She added that the goal is a “nationwide day of economic disruption” to show the collective power of the working class.
As the “No Kings” energy merges with traditional International Workers’ Day, protestors are calling for tax reforms and a shift in federal spending insisting that “one job should be enough to pay the bill.”