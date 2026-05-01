London: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing two Jewish men

A man has been charged with attempted murder after the stabbings of two Jewish men in London in what authorities described as a terrorist incident.
The two men, aged 76 and 34, were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, on Wednesday.
On Friday morning, May 1, Essa Suleiman was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place in relation to the attack.
The 45-year-old, from Camberwell in south London, was also charged with attempted murder in connection with a separate incident on the same day, just south of Tower Bridge several miles away.
Both victims in the Golders Green attack were treated in hospital after the stabbing, and while the 34-year-old has been released, the 76-year-old remains admitted in a stable condition.
The stabbing follows a string of attacks targeting synagogues and other communal buildings, as it was reported that antisemitic attacks in the UK have increased since 2023, when Israel's brutal war in Gaza began.
On Thursday, the UK terrorism threat level was raised from "substantial" to "severe" by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, meaning a terror attack is "highly likely" to take place.
The stabbing incident happened after arsonists set fire to four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity in March. Four people were subsequently charged by police.
Meanwhile, Iran's embassy in the UK said following the Golders Green attack that it "categorically rejects" allegations of involvement in "violent activities or incidents in the United Kingdom".
"Such baseless accusations… lack credible evidence and appear to serve narrow political agendas," the embassy said in a post on X Thursday.