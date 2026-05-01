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Melania Trump’s gift to Queen Camilla: Tiffany spoons and White House honey revealed

The royal visit marks a high point in ‘soft power’ diplomacy

Melania Trump’s gift to Queen Camilla: Tiffany spoons and White House honey revealed
Melania Trump’s gift to Queen Camilla: Tiffany spoons and White House honey revealed

During the historic 2026 royal state visit this week, First Lady Melania Trump presented Queen Camilla with a deeply personal gift that celebrated the Queen’s well-known love for beekeeping.

The exchange took place in the Blue Room of the White House following a military arrival ceremony. Mrs. Trump gifted the Queen six Tiffany & Co. English King sterling silver teaspoons.

For a personal touch, each spoon was hand-engraved with Queen Camilla’s royal cypher. Accompanying the silver was a jar of White House honey, harvested directly from the South Lawn’s beehives.

The “sweet” theme continued throughout the visit. The couples toured the newly expanded White House beehive which is uniquely shaped like the executive mansion itself.

The royal visit marks a high point in ‘soft power’ diplomacy
The royal visit marks a high point in ‘soft power’ diplomacy

Later, at the state banquet, guests were served a beehive-shaped chocolate cake in a further nod to the royal interest.

King Charles III returned the gesture by presenting President Trump with the original bell from the HMS Trump, a British submarine from 1944.

“May it stand as testimony to our nation’s shared history and shining future,” King Charles remarked during the presentation.

The visit marks a high point in “soft power” diplomacy blending high-tech education events with traditional cultural tributes.

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