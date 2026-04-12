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Israel's PM Netanyahu vows to keep fighting Iran and criticises Erdogan

The sensitive comments come amid the high-stakes negotiations happening between US and Iran in Islamabad

Israels PM Netanyahu vows to keep fighting Iran and criticises Erdogan
Israel's PM Netanyahu vows to keep fighting Iran and criticises Erdogan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged that Israel will continue its campaign against Iran and its alliances, while also criticising Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a recent post.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu stated, “Israel under my leadership will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan who accommodates them and massacred his own Kurdish citizens.”

Israels PM Netanyahu vows to keep fighting Iran and criticises Erdogan

The sensitive comments come amid the high-stakes negotiations happening between US and Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, aiming to resolve the intense conflict.

In a separate post, Netanyahu said that Israel’s military campaign against Iran “is not over” even though Israel has already made what he described as “historic achievements”.

Notably, Israel has continued to attack Lebanon, causing severe damage to the country.

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