Jannik Sinner eyes Masters 1000 history after winning Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner earned his seventh different Masters 1000 tournament by lifting the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Sinner became the world number one again by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the Monte-Carlo final, Tennis Head reported.
The Italian has now won the last four Masters 1000 events on the ATP Tour, at the Paris Masters, Indian Wells, Miami Open, and Monte-Carlo.
At just 24 years old, Sinner now needs just four tournaments to win every major that tennis has to offer.
It’s a testament to Sinner’s dominance so far in his career that he could complete the ATP Tour within the next few months of the season.
The only Masters events Sinner is yet to win are the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, both of which take place before Roland Garros.
As of the clay court Grand Slam, that is another major tournament that the Italian is yet to lift in his career.
Sinner came incredibly close to winning Roland Garros last season, but he was beaten in five sets by Alcaraz.
The last accolade Sinner is yet to win could be much tougher for the Italian, as he only has a select few chances to win it.
Sinner will be hoping to add an Olympic Gold Medal to his collection, to join the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.