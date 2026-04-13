News
News

Jannik Sinner eyes Masters 1000 history after winning Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz to win the Monte-Carlo Masters and regain world No. 1 spot

Jannik Sinner eyes Masters 1000 history after winning Monte-Carlo Masters
Jannik Sinner eyes Masters 1000 history after winning Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner earned his seventh different Masters 1000 tournament by lifting the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Sinner became the world number one again by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the Monte-Carlo final, Tennis Head reported.


The Italian has now won the last four Masters 1000 events on the ATP Tour, at the Paris Masters, Indian Wells, Miami Open, and Monte-Carlo.

At just 24 years old, Sinner now needs just four tournaments to win every major that tennis has to offer.

It’s a testament to Sinner’s dominance so far in his career that he could complete the ATP Tour within the next few months of the season.

The only Masters events Sinner is yet to win are the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, both of which take place before Roland Garros.

As of the clay court Grand Slam, that is another major tournament that the Italian is yet to lift in his career.

Sinner came incredibly close to winning Roland Garros last season, but he was beaten in five sets by Alcaraz.

The last accolade Sinner is yet to win could be much tougher for the Italian, as he only has a select few chances to win it.

Sinner will be hoping to add an Olympic Gold Medal to his collection, to join the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy
Rory McIlroy wins 2026 Masters: Back to back Green Jackets at Augusta
Rory McIlroy wins 2026 Masters: Back to back Green Jackets at Augusta
Phil Garner, former Brewers manager dies at 76: Family shares cause of death
Phil Garner, former Brewers manager dies at 76: Family shares cause of death
Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz at Monte Carlo Masters, wins back world no 1 spot
Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz at Monte Carlo Masters, wins back world no 1 spot
Clove Origins codes for April 2026 to unlock advance abilities
Clove Origins codes for April 2026 to unlock advance abilities
Sergio Garcia breaks driver after tee-shot rage at 2026 Masters
Sergio Garcia breaks driver after tee-shot rage at 2026 Masters
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar pay emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar pay emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle
Gout Gout clocks 19.67 seconds to win 200m at Australian Athletics Championships
Gout Gout clocks 19.67 seconds to win 200m at Australian Athletics Championships
Marie-Louise Eta becomes first female manager of men’s football team
Marie-Louise Eta becomes first female manager of men’s football team
Mason Howell reflections: Thomasville teen makes emotional 2026 Masters debut
Mason Howell reflections: Thomasville teen makes emotional 2026 Masters debut
Roblox Paradox codes for April 2026: Try them out for freebies
Roblox Paradox codes for April 2026: Try them out for freebies
Sony prepares to release three high-end PlayStation 6 systems
Sony prepares to release three high-end PlayStation 6 systems

Popular News

Meghan Markle blasted for eclipsing Carey Mulligan days after King Charles honored her

Meghan Markle blasted for eclipsing Carey Mulligan days after King Charles honored her
4 hours ago
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez expecting first baby? Author’s new confession sparks curiosity

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez expecting first baby? Author’s new confession sparks curiosity
6 hours ago
Rajpal Yadav recalls losing 'Om Shanti Om' role SRK requested for him due to major mix-up

Rajpal Yadav recalls losing 'Om Shanti Om' role SRK requested for him due to major mix-up
6 hours ago