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Pat McAfee, wife Samantha welcomes second baby after high-risk pregnancy

Pat McAfee’s wife Samantha gives birth via emergency C-section, baby spends 36 hours in NICU

Pat McAfee, wife Samantha welcomes second baby after high-risk pregnancy
Pat McAfee, wife Samantha welcomes second baby after high-risk pregnancy

Pat McAfee celebrated the arrival of baby no. 2 with wife Samantha McAfee after a high risk pregnancy.

The ESPN star announced the birth of his second child, a boy, Midas Robert McAfee on social media on Monday, May 25.

The College GameDay host revealed that his wife underwent an emergency C-section.

He wrote on X, “Due to Samantha having a high risk pregnancy and severe preeclampsia, the decision was made to have an emergency C-Section on Friday night. Baby boy officially entered the world on May 22nd at 10:42PM as a 6lb 6oz screaming young legend… 10 Toes, 10 Fingers, full head of hair.”

Pat recalled how he and Samantha, who tied the knot in August 2020, were able to have some precious time together with their newborn before the baby was taken to the NICU.

“Since he came into the world at 36 Weeks (40 is full term), he had to develop his lungs a little bit more, get some fluid out of him, and adjust a bit to life outside of Sam’s stomach. So, he was sent to the NICU to help the transition from the womb to the world… He ended up staying roughly 36 hours in the NICU before being released back to our room… a FULL CELEBRATION occurred,” McAfee added.

He also shared that Samantha “was recovering like a badass from the mind boggling C-Section surgery.”


McAfee concluded the long post saying that he and Samantha are looking forward to getting “back home” to their three-year-old daughter, so she can “meet her baby brother.”

The couple is already parents to daughter Mackenzie Lynn, whom they welcomed in May 2023.

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