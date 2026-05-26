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Ferrari unveils $640k ‘Luce’: The Jony Ive-designed electric supercar

Ferrari officially launched the ‘Luce,’ its $640,000, Jony Ive-designed electric supercar

Ferrari unveils $640k ‘Luce’: The Jony Ive-designed electric supercar
Ferrari unveils $640k ‘Luce’: The Jony Ive-designed electric supercar 

Ferrari has officially unveiled the “Luce,” its first-ever fully electric vehicle marking a bold and controversial step into the future.

Priced at approximately $640,000, the four-door, five-seat supercar was developed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative collective led by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

The Luce features a unique, glass-clad exterior designed to be “smooth continuous and uninterrupted.”

Inside, the cabin prioritizes tactile, physical controls – such as precision-engineered dials and switches – over the massive touchscreens common in modern EVs.


To bridge the gap for traditional fans, Ferrari’s Chief Marketing Officer Enrico Galliera noted the intent was to be “polarizing,” adding, “The aim was to bring into the market something that is completely new that is designed to (divide) opinion.”

Despite the focus on design, the performance remains distinctly Ferrari. The vehicle uses four electric motors to generate 1,035 horsepower, hitting 62 mph in just 2.5 seconds.

Addressing the lack of a combustion engine, Ferrari developed a system that amplifies mechanical vibrations to create an authentic, “functional” sound.

Regarding the design process, the team explained, “We really wanted to do everything to make sure that everything felt completely in sync.”

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