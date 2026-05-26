Alia Bhatt takes on unconventional role in upcoming YRF film 'Alpha'

Alia Bhatt is set to play a deadly assassin in Alpha, as Yash Raj Films reportedly bets big on the film’s edgy origin story focused on a character raised and trained to kill.
As reported by Bollywood Hungama, multiple sources suggested that Alpha will explore the origin story of a girl played by the Raazi star, who is reportedly raised from childhood to become an assassin.
“Alpha is definitely a major turn for the YRF Spy Universe,” said a senior trade source familiar with the developments of the film.
The tipster mentioned, “It presents a lead character who is an assassin, not a spy that we have seen all leads play earlier. For the first time, Aditya Chopra is giving us an origin story that introduces a character that is more grey, more of an anti-hero in tonality. It is refreshing because otherwise it would be extremely boring for us to watch.”
“This is definitely going to deliver a shock value to us. This is not a conventional approach to build a hero, and it’s brave to even think of building out a female action character like this. This is clearly a thought through creative pivot and a much necessary one for the universe that has delivered around 3,269 crore of business so far,” added the source.
To note, Alpha also stars Sharvari alongside Alia Bhatt, with Bobby Deol as the villain and Anil Kapoor in a key role.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is set to release on July 10, 2026.