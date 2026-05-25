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McLaren issues statement after Lando Norris’s Canadian Grand Prix retirement

Andrea Stella explains Lando Norris’s Montreal retirement and McLaren’s tyre gamble

McLaren issues statement after Lando Norris’s Canadian Grand Prix retirement
McLaren issues statement after Lando Norris’s Canadian Grand Prix retirement

Lando Norris retired from the Canadian Grand Prix due to a gearbox failure, after an unscheduled pit-stop, McLaren has revealed.

The reigning champion retired with a car failure in Montreal after 38 laps and was battling back through the field, running just inside the points following McLaren's botched decision to go for intermediate tyres at the start.

Boss Andrea Stella robustly defended this decision when questioned about it, as he gave further details about what happened to Norris, including an unscheduled Lap 15 pit-stop before the Briton was forced to pull over at the hairpin just after half race distance.

"With Lando, we had two issues," Stella debriefed to media, including RacingNews365.

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