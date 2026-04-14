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Iran and US may resume negotiations over next two days, says Trump

The development follows a failed negotiation between Iran and the US, which was held a few days back, in Islamabad, Pakistan

Iran and US may resume negotiations over next two days, says Trump
Iran and US may resume negotiations over next two days, says Trump

US President ​Donald Trump said on ‌Tuesday that Iran talks are likely to restart in Pakistan ​over the next ​two days.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump stated, "You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there."

"It's more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job," Trump added.

While referring to Pakistani Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir , he called him “fantastic”, adding “ there it's more likely that we go back there."

“Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?" he further told the media outlet.

Iran and US may resume negotiations over next two days, says Trump

Separately, White House confirmed peace talks with Iran before a fragile two-week ceasefire ends next week.

Notably, the development follows a failed negotiation between Iran and the US, which was held a few days back, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

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