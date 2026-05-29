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Treasury discuses new $250 bill featuring Donald Trump

Treasury eyes a Trump $250 bill, pending legal changes to permit living figures on currency

Treasury discuses new $250 bill featuring Donald Trump
Treasury discuses new $250 bill featuring Donald Trump

The U.S. Treasury Department is currently developing design concepts for a new $250 bill featuring the portrait of President Donald Trump. This proposal is intended to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

However, the initiative faces significant legal hurdles.

Existing federal law, which has been in place since 1866, prohibits the depiction of any living person on U.S. currency.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed these concerns during a White House press briefing on Thursday, May 28, 2026. He stated:

“At present, no living person can be on U.S. currency and the currency must say ‘In God We Trust’.”

Treasury eyes a Trump $250 bill, pending legal changes to permit living figures on currency
Treasury eyes a Trump $250 bill, pending legal changes to permit living figures on currency

Bessent explained that while the department is proactively preparing for the potential change, it remains bound by current statutes.

“So right now, there is proposed legislation that is in front of the House, in front of the Senate, to change the first requirement so that a living person, Donald J. Trump, could be on the $250 bill,” he noted.

He further emphasized the department’s position by adding, “At Treasury, we prepare things in advance, so we have prepared in advance that if the legislation is passed but we will stick to the law.”

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