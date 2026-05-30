Katie Price under fire as husband’s ‘kidnap’ story takes new turn

Katie Price’s recent claims surrounding the disappearance of her husband, Lee Andrews, have sparked debate about the impact on her public reputation.
The British businessman alleged that Andrews had been abducted while in Dubai, describing dramatic phone calls and suggesting that international agencies were involved in the search.
Several reports suggested that Andrews was being held in a Dubai jail over a private civil matter instead of being abducted. The revelation has sparked immense backlash from some fans.
PR expert Mayah Riaz warned that repeated sensational claims are likely to pose a significant impact on Katie’s credibility.
According to Riaz, public trust is an important asset, and exaggerated stories risk making future statements less believable.
She mentioned that while dramatic headlines keep Price in the spotlight, there is a danger that audiences may start to question the authenticity that has long been part of her public persona.
Despite the controversy, Price has continued to discuss the situation publicly, recently sharing details of a phone call with Andrews after contacting him. She said she feared about his death and described the ordeal as deeply distressing.
For the unversed, Katie Price, who married Lee Andrews in January 2026, revealed earlier this month that her husband vanished near the Hatta border in Dubai on May 13, 2026.
Andrews is reportedly due for release after resolving the legal matter.
Meanwhile, Katie has temporarily deactivated her Instagram account, intensifying the ongoing situation which has dominated entertainment headlines in recent weeks.