News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Britney Spears opens up about 'emotional issues' after DUI arrest

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker was arrested in March in California after 'erratically' driving at night

Britney Spears opens up about emotional issues after DUI arrest
Britney Spears opens up about 'emotional issues' after DUI arrest 

Britney Spears looked back at the "interesting" year she had amid a DUI arrest and rehab stay in an Instagram post.

Opening up about her "emotional issues" in her social media update, the Toxic hitmaker shared that she experiences vulnerability in the kitchen, noting, "I guess that's usually where we as a family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook."

Britney shared that once she created a stained glass lamp and kept it in her kitchen for three months, which gave her "the most peaceful feeling" to the point that she was looking forward to going to the kitchen.

Instagram/ Britney Spears
Instagram/ Britney Spears

However, after months of enjoying the lamp's "soft and not too bright" light, Britney's housekeeper accidentally threw her beloved creation, which left her devastated.

"I'm so used to people taking my things, like all my jewelry two years ago... my two closets with ALL MY COAT collections of 40 years and they were the finest coats my friends..." she penned.

The Womanizer singer emotional admission on Instagram came two months after her March DUI arrest, when she was allegedly driving "erratically" in Ventura County, California.

A police report also showed that Britney claimed to have taken several prescriptions, including Lamictal, Adderall, and Prozac.

She admitted to rehab in April and exited the facility the same month, and was said to be "doing really well".

"She's healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh," an insider told Page Six at the time. 

Her lawyer, Michael Goldstein, appeared in court on her behalf earlier this month to accept a "wet reckless" offer for the singer.

Britney Spears is expected to complete a three-month alcohol school and around a year of informal probationary grant.

Katie Price under fire as husband’s ‘kidnap’ story takes new turn
Katie Price under fire as husband’s ‘kidnap’ story takes new turn
Madonna breaks internet with spicy confession about her 'best lover'
Madonna breaks internet with spicy confession about her 'best lover'
Kris Jenner steps out with Kim Kardashian amid facelift speculation
Kris Jenner steps out with Kim Kardashian amid facelift speculation
Pete Davidson reflects on Kim Kardashian’s talents in rare public comment
Pete Davidson reflects on Kim Kardashian’s talents in rare public comment
Chloe Lewis shares emotional tribute to Jake Hall
Chloe Lewis shares emotional tribute to Jake Hall
Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split confirmed as footballer denies cheating rumours
Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split confirmed as footballer denies cheating rumours
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s rumoured multi-day Italian wedding celebration
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s rumoured multi-day Italian wedding celebration
Jennifer Lopez’s child sparks buzz after name change at graduation event
Jennifer Lopez’s child sparks buzz after name change at graduation event
'28 Years Later 3': Danny Boyle offers encouraging update on final chapter
'28 Years Later 3': Danny Boyle offers encouraging update on final chapter
'Star Wars' editing legend Marcia Lucas breathes her last at 80
'Star Wars' editing legend Marcia Lucas breathes her last at 80
Matthew Perry legacy takes a twist after assistant's sentencing
Matthew Perry legacy takes a twist after assistant's sentencing
Charlie Puth lights up NBC’s Today show with live performance
Charlie Puth lights up NBC’s Today show with live performance

Popular News

Madonna breaks internet with spicy confession about her 'best lover'

Madonna breaks internet with spicy confession about her 'best lover'

an hour ago
United Flight diverts to Madison due to unruly passenger

United Flight diverts to Madison due to unruly passenger

27 minutes ago
Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare

Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare
2 hours ago