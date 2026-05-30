Britney Spears opens up about 'emotional issues' after DUI arrest 

Britney Spears looked back at the "interesting" year she had amid a DUI arrest and rehab stay in an Instagram post.
Opening up about her "emotional issues" in her social media update, the Toxic hitmaker shared that she experiences vulnerability in the kitchen, noting, "I guess that's usually where we as a family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook."
Britney shared that once she created a stained glass lamp and kept it in her kitchen for three months, which gave her "the most peaceful feeling" to the point that she was looking forward to going to the kitchen.
However, after months of enjoying the lamp's "soft and not too bright" light, Britney's housekeeper accidentally threw her beloved creation, which left her devastated.
"I'm so used to people taking my things, like all my jewelry two years ago... my two closets with ALL MY COAT collections of 40 years and they were the finest coats my friends..." she penned.
The Womanizer singer emotional admission on Instagram came two months after her March DUI arrest, when she was allegedly driving "erratically" in Ventura County, California.
A police report also showed that Britney claimed to have taken several prescriptions, including Lamictal, Adderall, and Prozac.
She admitted to rehab in April and exited the facility the same month, and was said to be "doing really well".
"She's healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh," an insider told Page Six at the time.
Her lawyer, Michael Goldstein, appeared in court on her behalf earlier this month to accept a "wet reckless" offer for the singer.
Britney Spears is expected to complete a three-month alcohol school and around a year of informal probationary grant.