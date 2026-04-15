News
News

Trump reveals US ‘permanently opening Strait of Hormuz’ for China ahead of visit

China agrees ‘not to send weapons to Iran’ amid tension with the US, announces Trump

Trump reveals US ‘permanently opening Strait of Hormuz’ for China ahead of visit
Trump reveals US ‘permanently opening Strait of Hormuz’ for China ahead of visit

US President Donald Trump seems to end conflict with Iran before his visit to China in the coming weeks.

Trump said on Wednesday, April 15 that "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.”

Trump stated that President Xi Jinping will give him "a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn't that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!

Trump reveals US ‘permanently opening Strait of Hormuz’ for China ahead of visit

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran.

That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks
Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks
JD Vance makes shocking Erika Kirk admission at Turning Point USA event
JD Vance makes shocking Erika Kirk admission at Turning Point USA event
Pauls Valley High School shooting: See how Principal Moore ‘saved lives’
Pauls Valley High School shooting: See how Principal Moore ‘saved lives’
Michigan Tornado Watch: Severe storms trigger warning in Ann Arbor and Detroit
Michigan Tornado Watch: Severe storms trigger warning in Ann Arbor and Detroit
Trump slams ally Meloni over Iran war stance: ‘I thought she had courage but I was wrong’
Trump slams ally Meloni over Iran war stance: ‘I thought she had courage but I was wrong’
Roman Gofman appointed as new Mossad Director: Everything you need to know
Roman Gofman appointed as new Mossad Director: Everything you need to know
Blue Origin outpaces Space X: New Glenn set for April 17 launch as Starship V3 faces delays
Blue Origin outpaces Space X: New Glenn set for April 17 launch as Starship V3 faces delays
Google’s $135 Android data settlement: How to claim your payout before the deadline
Google’s $135 Android data settlement: How to claim your payout before the deadline
Trump hints at Iran peace talks in Pakistan amid US naval blockade
Trump hints at Iran peace talks in Pakistan amid US naval blockade
Trump ‘shocked’ after Italian PM Meloni calls pope’s criticism 'unacceptable'
Trump ‘shocked’ after Italian PM Meloni calls pope’s criticism 'unacceptable'
Iran and US may resume negotiations over next two days, says Trump
Iran and US may resume negotiations over next two days, says Trump
Eric Trump to join Trump on key China trip amid past criticism on Hunter Biden
Eric Trump to join Trump on key China trip amid past criticism on Hunter Biden

Popular News

Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks

Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks
30 minutes ago
Sony PS Plus Extra & Premium mid-month titles leaked ahead of release

Sony PS Plus Extra & Premium mid-month titles leaked ahead of release
2 hours ago
Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia

Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia
2 hours ago