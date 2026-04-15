Trump reveals US ‘permanently opening Strait of Hormuz’ for China ahead of visit

US President Donald Trump seems to end conflict with Iran before his visit to China in the coming weeks.
Trump said on Wednesday, April 15 that "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz.”
Trump wrote on Truth Social, "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.”
Trump stated that President Xi Jinping will give him "a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn't that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!
On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran.
That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.
Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.