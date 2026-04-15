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Pakistan’s Army Chief reaches Tehran as US-Iran mediation efforts intensify

Pakistan's delegation have reached Tehran as part of the 'ongoing mediation efforts,' as per ISPR

Pakistan’s Army Chief reaches Tehran as US-Iran mediation efforts intensify
Pakistan’s Army Chief reaches Tehran as US-Iran mediation efforts intensify

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and Chief of Defence Forces have reached Tehran as part of the “ongoing mediation efforts”.

On Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that CDF Munir has already landed in Tehran, Iran alongside a formal delegation, bringing a new message from Washington and discussing a second round of talks.

Pakistan’s Army Chief reaches Tehran as US-Iran mediation efforts intensify

It follows a day when US President Trump said his negotiators were likely to resume talks in Islamabad Pakistan, while referring to Munir as a “fantastic” person who is doing “great job” to resolve the conflict between US-Iran.

Notably, Iran also confirmed having talks with US talking via Pakistan after a first round of talks collapsed at the weekend in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a fragile two-week ceasefire remains in place between the US and Iran and is set to expire on April 22.

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