How to see the Northern Lights: Best times and states for tonight’s display

Northern regions are in for a celestial treat as the Northern Lights prepare to dance across the sky tonight, April 16, 2026.
Experts at the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center have officially issued G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm watches, noting that visibility is expanding due to a surge in solar winds.
This rare spring event means the glowing curtains of green and purple usually reserved for the Arctic could reach as far south as 18 U.S. states including places like Michigan, New York and even parts of Iowa.
Forecasters explain that “subtle changes in solar wind speed and magnetic alignment are pushing aurora visibility farther south.”
While the peak activity is expected over the next 48 hours, tonight offers a prime window for those with clear, dark skies.
For the best experience, find a spot away from city lights and look toward the northern horizon after sunset.
Experts remind us that “even if the aurora appears faint to the naked eye, cameras may capture brighter colors” making it a perfect night for photographers.
As solar particles hit Earth’s magnetic field, this display serves as a beautiful “reminder of space weather’s impact on Earth.”