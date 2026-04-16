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Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez exploring options to expand family, cost no concern

Lauren Sánchez expresses desire for baby with husband Jeff Bezos months after wedding

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez exploring options to expand family, cost no concern
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez exploring options to expand family, cost no concern

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are looking for all the possible ways to expand their family ahead of their first marriage anniversary.

Days after Sánchez dropped a hint about planning a baby with the Amazon founder, it has been reported that the couple is exploring options and is ready to spend millions of dollars for it.

An insider told Rob Shuter, “This isn’t just talk. They are actively looking at every possible path to make this happen. They can afford the best doctors in the world. Private labs, experimental treatments, you name it. She’s determined. If there’s a way, they’ll find it.”

“They’re speaking to specialists, funding research, and looking at options most people don’t even know exist. They want to build something together, a family that’s theirs. For Jeff and Lauren, this is the next chapter,” the source added.

As per the insider, the 56-year-old Sánchez and 62-year-old billionaire would not let “anything stop them” in the next chapter of their lives.

It is worth noting that the author and former journalist recently sparked pregnancy rumours after she told The New York Times, “Tomorrow. I would have another baby tomorrow."

However, the spokesperson later clarified that Bezos and Sánchez are currently not expecting. The couple tied the knot in a multi-day lavish and star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy, concluding on June 27, 2025.

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