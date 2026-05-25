Trump urges Arab nations to sign Abraham Accords as part of Iran deal

Donald Trump has boldly tied negotiations to end his war with Iran to a swathe of Arab nations formally establishing diplomatic ties with Israel.
According to ABC News, in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, the US president made the demand that he was "mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords."
That is the name he gave to the policy of Arab states normalising relations with Israel during his first term in office.
Trump has made no secret of wanting to see some of the region's biggest players establish diplomatic relations with Israel, but little progress towards that has been made.
Before the war, Saudi Arabia, for example, had refused to consider it unless Israel allowed for a Palestinian state and withdrew from occupied territory.
Donald Trump's post on Monday showed he was prepared to use the war he launched alongside Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, which many Arab countries were dragged into when Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks against them, as a catalyst for them joining the movement.
"It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be," he posted.
"It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don't, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention," the 79-year-old added.
The post followed a phone call between Trump and the leaders and senior officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain over the weekend, where he talked up the prospect of an agreement to end the war with Iran, now in its third month.
Egypt and Jordan have their own peace deals with Israel, signed in 1979 and 1994, respectively, while the UAE and Bahrain joined the Abraham Accords in 2020. Morocco and Sudan joined months later.