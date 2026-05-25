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EasyJet London-bound flight diverts to Rome over power bank in luggage

EasyJet flight makes precautionary diversion to Rome over power bank in passenger’s bag

EasyJet London-bound flight diverts to Rome over power bank in luggage
EasyJet London-bound flight diverts to Rome over power bank in luggage

An EasyJet flight bound for London was forced to divert to Rome after a passenger told crew they had left a device charging from a power bank in their hold luggage.

According to CNN, flight EZY2618 departed from Hurghada, a popular Egyptian tourist destination on the Red Sea, on Tuesday, May 18.

FlightAware data shows the plane cruising at 10,980 meters (around 36,000 feet) until three and a half hours into the flight, when the plane diverts to the Italian capital, landing at Rome Fiumicino at 11:33 pm.

After crew were made aware of the power bank charging another device in the passenger’s luggage, “the Captain then took the decision to divert as a precaution in line with safety regulations,” EasyJet said in a statement to CNN.

“The safety of its customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the diversion and subsequent delay,” it added.

EasyJet said passengers were given hotels and meals for the evening, before finishing their journey to London Luton Airport on Wednesday morning.

The International Civil Aviation Organization imposed new restrictions on power banks in March. Under the new rules, each passenger is restricted to two power banks and they are not allowed to recharge them during flights.

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