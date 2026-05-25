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Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘brave men and women in uniform’ on Memorial Day

Former President Barack Obama shares throwback image from 2010 Memorial Day ceremony

Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘brave men and women in uniform’ on Memorial Day
Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘brave men and women in uniform’ on Memorial Day 

Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘brave men and women in uniform’ on Memorial Day.

Former US president shared throwback image from 2010 Memorial Day ceremony on his social media as he remember soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. 

He wrote, "On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the brave men and women in uniform who gave their lives for this country that we love. It is a debt we can never fully repay, but we must never stop trying." 

"I’ll always be grateful to our fallen heroes and their families, whose sacrifice reminds us of what it means to live for something greater than ourselves," the Democrat added.  

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