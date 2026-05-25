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Trump posts AI-generated image of Barack Obama in prison: ‘The Shady Bunch’

President Trump posts over 560 times on Truth Social in April, shares AI image of Obama behind bars

Trump posts AI-generated image of Barack Obama in prison: ‘The Shady Bunch’
Trump posts AI-generated image of Barack Obama in prison: ‘The Shady Bunch’

President Donald Trump went on a Truth Social posting blitz, sharing AI-generated images of former President Barack Obama and other political enemies in prison, as well as a picture of bombs being dropped on Iranian ships.

Trump shared what appeared to be mugshots of Obama, former FBI Director James Comey, and six others, arranged in a way similar to the opening credits of The Brady Bunch. However, instead of the show’s title in the center, the image read: “The Shady Bunch.”

“This is a bad (Sick!) group of people. Very destructive to our great Nation. Caused tremendous damage through Weaponization!” Trump posted on Sunday morning.

Trump then shared a series of images of himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping - including one in which he claimed “President Trump gets YOUNGER” - before posting the AI-generated image of bombs being dropped on Iranian ships. That image had the word “Adios” written across the top.

The 79-year-old president’s lengthy social media spree comes as the US and Iran reportedly near a deal that would end the months-long war.

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