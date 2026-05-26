U.S. strikes Iranian missile sites amid fragile ceasefire talks

The U.S. military has launched new “self-defense” strikes in southern Iran, targeting missile launch sites and vessels attempting to lay mines.
The operation comes as a fragile seven-week ceasefire continues to hold, despite ongoing tensions.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins stated that the action was necessary “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” while emphasizing that the military was “using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”
These strikes occurred as high-level Iranian negotiators arrived in Qatar for discussions aimed at reaching a lasting peace deal.
President Donald Trump has offered mixed signals regarding the diplomatic progress; while he claimed on social media that “negotiations are proceeding nicely,” he also recently insisted that any final agreement must include a requirement for several regional countries to join the Abraham Accords.
Trump argued that “after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.”
While Iranian officials remain engaged in talks, a definitive resolution to the conflict remains elusive as both sides balance military posturing with active complex negotiations.