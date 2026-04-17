Trump eyes Iran's enriched uranium in bid to seal peace deal after Strait reopening

President Donald Trump has announced that the US will acquire all of Iran's "Nuclear 'Dust'" as part of the negotiation to end the war.
Turning to his Truth Social account on Friday, April 17, the president penned, "The U.S.A will get all Nuclear 'Dust', created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form."
The "dust" seems to be a reference to Iran's enriched uranium's stores, and Trump appeared to address reports suggesting that the US was considering releasing $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.
Moreover, the US president also said that Iran had committed "to never close the Strait of Hormuz again" after Tehran announced that the waterway will remain open during the ceasefire period between Israel and Lebanon.
Oil prices saw a huge drop after the Iranian foreign minister said the Strait of Hormuz will be "completely open" for commercial transit during the remainder of the ceasefire.
He also addressed the newly established 10-day ceasefire deal, noting, "Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!"
This remark came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had "not yet finished the job" against Hezbollah.
Notably, while Iran has announced the reopening of the Strait, Trump shared that the US naval blockade will remain in place until a "100%" deal is reached with Iran.