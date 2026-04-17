David Beckham teases Victoria Beckham with 'working class' remark in sweet birthday tribute

David Beckham is celebrating his wife Victoria Beckham's special day with a playful throwback!
The former Spice Girl is marking her 52nd birthday, and to mark the special occasion, David turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks from over the year.
Penning an adorable note for his wife, David wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one & only Posh Spice, we love you so much and we will make sure you have the most special day because as the best Wife , Mum , friend & of course gym partner you deserve too. Happy Birthday We Love You @victoriabeckham."
Fans were quick to notice one of Victoria's childhood snaps, where she was seen standing in front of a Rolls-Royce, a subtle reference to a conversation from their Netflix series Beckham, where the fashion designer had to admit her dad drove a Rolls-Royce after describing her upbringing as "working class".
In the interview, Victoria said, "We're very [working] working class," prompting David to pop his head out in the room and teasingly noting, "Be honest."
When the mother-of-four said she was being honest, the football star asked, "What car did your dad drive you to school in?", leading Victoria to admit that in the 80s her dad had a Rolls-Royce.
He also highlighted the viral moment of a separate Instagram Story, posting the same snap with the text reading, "To my working class wife, Happy Birthday. We Love You. Be Honest."
The special tribute came hours after Victoria broke her silence on the family drama involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.
Talking about the family feud, Victoria told the Wall Street Journal, "I think that we've always - we love our children so much," she said.
"We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.
"And you know, that's all I really want to say about it," she added.