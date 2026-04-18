IRGC reclaims ‘strict control’ of Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade

Iran Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) announced Saturday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz has returned to its “previous state” of strict military control.
The move follows accusations that the United States is maintaining a maritime blockade on Iranian ports despite ongoing ceasefire talks.
The IRGC’s joint military command issued a statement through state media condemning Washington for continuing “acts of piracy and maritime theft under the guise of a so-called blockade.”
While Iranian diplomats previously suggested the waterway would open for trade during a temporary truce, the military now insists the route is under “strict management and control of the armed forces.”
The waterway is a vital chokepoint for global oil. Tensions spiked after a joint US-Israeli offensive in February led to a shutdown of the strait.
Although a two-week ceasefire was brokered by Pakistan on April 8, the IRGC claims the US has not allowed Iranian ships to pass freely.
The command warned that the strait will remain restricted until the US “restores full freedom of movement for vessels traveling to and from Iran.”