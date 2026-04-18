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Trump rejects Iran ‘blackmail’ after shots fired at ships: ‘Got a little cute’

Iran vows strict control over Strait of Hormuz, demands payment for ship security

Trump rejects Iran ‘blackmail’ after shots fired at ships: ‘Got a little cute’
Trump rejects Iran ‘blackmail’ after shots fired at ships: ‘Got a little cute’

Iran’s gunboats opened fire in the Strait of Hormuz after closing the cross again, as Trump says the terror regime “got a little cute” but “can’t blackmail us.”

According to The Sun, the key waterway was shut less than 24 hours after it reopened as Trump warned that the US will “start dropping bombs again” if Iran does not make a deal by Wednesday.

Gunfire was reported after at least two vessels tried to pass through the waterway on Saturday, with the captain of one tanker claiming his ship was approached by two Iranian gunboats.

US security sources claimed that Iran carried out at least three attacks on ships, Axios reports.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations centre confirmed a cargo vessel was attacked by a projectile near Oman, damaging containers on board.

Iran said its “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state… under strict management and control of the armed forces.”

Hours later, the regime’s new Supreme Leader vowed to inflict “new bitter defeats” on its enemies.

Tehran’s tyrants warned they would continue to block transit through the vital trade route as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports continued.

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, taunted Trump over the closure.

Meanwhile, Trump appeared to shrug off Tehran’s latest move and confirmed “very good conversations” are still ongoing.

He said, “It’s working out very well – they got a little cute as they have been doing for 47 years. They wanted to close up the strait again as they have been doing for years, they can’t blackmail us.”


This came after Trump warned the US will resume its bombing campaign in Iran if peace is not reached by Wednesday, giving Tehran a four-day ultimatum.

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