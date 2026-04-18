Chevrolet debuts new Bowtie logo on 2027 Sonic but not for US

The golden bowtie is out, and a new monochromatic one is in at Chevrolet.
According to Auto Blog, the automaker's updated global logo has appeared for the first time on a teaser of the 2027 Chevy Sonic RS, which will debut in Brazil next month, but it will be applied to other new Chevys soon, starting with the 2027 model year.
Alexandre Ameri, Head of Design at GM South America, says that the sixth generation of the bowtie logo has appeared, not because of some connection to EVs, but because of how front fascias are changing.
He said, "The change follows the trend of slimmer headlight and grilles due to the evolution of lighting, propulsion, and even manufacturing resources. All of this is connected to the brand's new global identity."
For those who cannot immediately identify the changes beyond color, it is not your fault, after a closer comparison you will find that the bowtie is a little more horizontal, creating a sleeker, more modern look.
The logo will appear on the 2027 Sonic crossover's upper front grille, tailgate, 17-inch wheel center caps.
The new, monochromatic logo will made debut on the 2027 Sonic RS in Brazil, but US vehicles will get it eventually.