Target recalls two types of Up&Up Baby wipes over contamination issues

Target has voluntarily recalled multiple Up & Up baby wipes products sold nationwide following experimentation, which discovered potential contamination with harmful bacteria that could pose significant health risks, especially in young children and infants.
As per a notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was prompted by customer complaints regarding product discolouration.
Lab testing showed the presence of Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli in samples of the affected wipes.
Health officials issued a warning that the contaminated products could cause localised infections in healthy people, particularly when used on skin with cuts or abrasions.
The bacteria is likely to affect the immunosuppressed people, newborns, and infants, as the bacteria may lead to severe bloodstream infections, sepsis, or pneumonia.
The recall includes several sizes of Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes manufactured by supplier Sapro Temizlik Urunleri.
The products were distributed across Target stores nationwide and through Target.com.
The reports are currently being investigated.
Consumers have already complained to Target and the manufacturer and adverse event reports involving discoloration, skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections possibly associated with the wipes.
Users are strongly urged to stop using the recalled products immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
The affected fragrance-free wipes were produced between November 2025 and May 2026, while the cucumber-scented wipes were manufactured in December 2025.
To check the complete list of affected items, visit the FDA website.