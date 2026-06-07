Israel continues to target Southern Lebanon with several strikes

Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire; however, the area on the south of the capital, including districts seen as bastions of the Iran-backed group, has been relatively spared, having been struck twice since the mid of April.
Later on, Israel warned the southern Lebanese cities to escort off ahead of strikes.
Netanyahu's office stated, "In accordance with the directives of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defence Minister Katz, the Israel Defence Forces have just struck a militant command centre in Beirut's Dahiyeh district, in response to Hezbollah's fire towards Israeli territory."
The strikes "targeted two apartments in two buildings," as per Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).
Earlier this week, diplomatic efforts in Washington suggested a potential conditional truce, needing Hezbollah to halt attacks and withdraw from border areas in exchange for Israeli de-escalation and Lebanese army deployment in designated zones.
However, Hezbollah refused the proposal, demanding a complete stop in Israeli strikes,Israel warned it would continue strikes if attacks persisted.
Meanwhile, sirens are being heard across northern Israel after two projectiles launched from Lebanon were intercepted. Israel said it later destroyed the launch sites, while Hezbollah reported separate attacks on Israeli troops.