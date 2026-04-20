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London Tube Strikes: Midday shutdown to cripple underground this week

Major lines will be closed due to the London Midday Tube strikes

London Tube Strikes: Midday shutdown to cripple underground this week
London Tube Strikes: Midday shutdown to cripple underground this week

London commuters are preparing for significant travel chaos as RMT union members launch a fresh wave of tube strikes across the London Underground network this week.

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21, at 12:00 PM, the first of two 24-hour walkouts will begin followed by a second disruption starting midday on Thursday, April 23.

The dispute stems from TfL proposals for a four-day working week which the union claims were pushed through despite driver opposition.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey expressed frustration stating:

“We have approached negotiations with TfL in good faith throughout this entire process. But despite our best efforts, TfL seem unwilling to make any concessions in a bid to avert strike action.”

Major lines will be closed due to the London Midday Tube strikes
Major lines will be closed due to the London Midday Tube strikes

While the Elizabeth line and DLR remain unaffected, TfL warns of “significant disruption” on the Tube.

No service is expected on the Piccadilly or Circle lines and parts of the Central and Metropolitan lines will close.

TFL’s Chief Operating Officer, Claire Mann, defended the plans as voluntary saying, “We urge the RMT to call off this action which will disrupt Londoners and continue to engage with us.”

Passengers are advised to check the TfL website before travelling.

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