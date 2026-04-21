Trump Labor Secretary Lori Chavez resigns amid misconduct investigation

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned Monday, becoming the third high-profile woman to exit President Trump’s Cabinet in his second term.
The White House confirmed her departure follows months of internal investigations into professional and personal misconduct.
White House spokesperson Steven Cheung announced that “Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector.”
He praised her tenure stating, “she has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers.”
The resignation follows serious allegations involving an affair with a subordinate drinking on the job and the misuse of government resources.
Investigation also centered on inappropriate messages sent by her family members to young staffers.
Chavez-DeRemer defended her record on social media writing, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this historic Administration and work for the greatest President of my lifetime.”
She later added that the accusations were “peddled by high-ranked deep state actors” to undermine the Administration.
Senator John Kennedy notes that “the secretary demonstrated a lot of wisdom in resigning.”
Deputy Secretary Keith Sonderling will serve as acting secretary while the Administration seeks a permanent replacement.