Royal security scandal: 5 armed officers face major consequences over Kensington incident

At least five armed officers are facing disciplinary consequences following an incident that happened at Kensington Palace, dating back to 2024.
The Metropolitan Police conducted an internal investigation into the Royalty and Specialist Protection officers, as per The Sun.
As a result, they have been banned from royal residences.
A Met Police spokesman said in a statement, "The reported behaviour falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly those in frontline protective roles.”
The statement added, "As a result of our internal investigation into this matter, the officers received reflective practice to consider their actions and identify learning for the future.
"It remains a priority for the Met to ensure all officers and staff uphold the highest standards of professionalism, so we can continue to build trust and confidence with those we serve."
It’s worth mentioning here that William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are said to have had no direct involvement in banning them but were informed.
The ban on the five-armed officers comes after a female staff member at Kensington Palace complained regarding alleged misogynistic remarks made between August 2023 and September 2024.
One of the remarks referred by one of the offices to the palace as being "full of little Hitlers".