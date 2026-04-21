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Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight

Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight, best viewed from midnight to dawn

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight

The Lyrid meteor shower reaches its spectacular peak tonight, April 21, and onto the early hours of Wednesday morning.

One of the world’s oldest known celestial displays, the Lyrids have been observed for over 2,500 years and are famous for producing “bright and fast meteors” that occasionally leave behind glowing “smokey trains.”

As Earth passes through the ancient debris of Comet Thatcher, stargazers can expect to see between 15 and 18 meteors per hour.


While the official peak occurs on the afternoon of April 22, the best viewing window is between midnight and dawn on April 21-22, when the sky is darkest and the radiant point in the constellation Lyra is high overhead.

Experts note that “viewing conditions in 2026 are expected to be moderate,” as a waxing crescent moon – only about 27% illuminated – will set shortly after midnight leaving a perfect “dark sky for the rest of the night.”

To catch the show, find a spot away from city lights and give your eyes 30 minutes to adjust.

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