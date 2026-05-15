Sean Gathright’s chilling iCloud searches before and after Julio Foolio’s murder revealed

Sean Gathright, a suspect in the June 2024 ambush killing of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio, left behind a disturbing digital trail recently revealed in new court documents.
Investigators searching Gathright’s iCloud account discovered a series of incriminating searches conducted just days before and after the deadly shooting at a Tampa hotel.
According to prosecutors, Gathright’s search history included queries for “Julio Foolio address” suggesting a premeditated hunt for the victim.
However, most chilling were his actions following the murder.
While the public was still reeling from the news, Gathright allegedly searched for “Julio Foolio death,” “Julio Foolio news,” and “tampa murders yesterday.”
These searches suggest the suspects were monitoring the fallout of their alleged crime in real-time.
Detectives also uncovered a search for “how to clean gunpowder off hands,” which prosecutors believe points directly to Gathright’s involvement in the shooting.
Gathright, along with four other co-defendants, faces charges of first-degree murder.
While the defense may argue these searches are circumstantial, the state maintains they provide a “clear window into the defendant’s intent and actions.”
The digital evidence has become a cornerstone of the case as the legal proceedings continue in Tampa.