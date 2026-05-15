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Toddler escapes overturned car following Arkansas police PIT maneuver

The mother reportedly claimed she fled because she did not have a driver’s license

Toddler escapes overturned car following Arkansas police PIT maneuver
Toddler escapes overturned car following Arkansas police PIT maneuver

In a shocking incident in rural Joiner, Arkansas, a high-speed police chase ended with a toddler miraculously running from a wrecked overturned car.

Arkansas State Police dashcam footage shows a Dodge Charger speeding at 80 mph in 55 mph zone. After the driver refused to stop, a trooper used a “PIT maneuver” causing the car to flip over an embankment.

Moments after the crash, the back door of the upside-down vehicle opened. The driver shouted, “My baby’s coming out first!” as a toddler emerged and ran toward the officer.

A trooper comforted the child, saying, “Come stay right there. You’re OK, come right here baby.”


Once the child was safe, the trooper confronted the mother as she crawled from the wreckage, asking, “Why did you run from me with a baby in the car?”

He told her, “That was the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen. You could’ve killed your own child.”

The mother reportedly claimed she fled because she did not have a driver’s license.

The trooper responded, “You ran from me because you don’t have a license? You almost killed your kid, do you understand me?”

The child was unhurt, while the mother faces several serious charges.

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