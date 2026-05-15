FBI offers $200,000 reward for Monica Witt; ex-air force agent accused of spying for Iran

The FBI has officially placed a $200,000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of Monica Witt, a former U.S. Air Force intelligence specialist accused of defecting to Iran.
Officials announced the reward on Thursday, May 14,2026, marking a significant escalation in the decade-long hunt for the woman they say betrayed her country.
Witt, who served as a counterintelligence agent until 2008, allegedly fled to Iran in 2013.
Prosecutors say she handed over “documents and information relating to the national defense of the United States” including the identities of undercover intelligence officers.
The FBI believes her actions directly aided the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Daniel Wierzbicki, of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, emphasised the urgency of the case stating, “The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran’s history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts.”
He noted that Witt “allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago” and urged the public to come forward.
“The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice,” Wierzbicki added.
Witt remains on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.