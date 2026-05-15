Pentagon ‘stunned’ as Secretary Hegseth abruptly cancels Poland troop deployment

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Department of Defense, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has abruptly canceled the planned deployment of 4,000 U.S. troops to Poland.
This decision, reported on May 14, 2026 caught military leadership and European allies completely off guard, especially as some equipment and personnel had already begun arriving in the country.
The canceled mission involved the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division which was scheduled for a routine nine-month rotation to deter Russian aggression.
Pentagon staff expressed total confusion with one U.S. official stating, “We had no idea this was going to happen.”
While the Pentagon officially claimed the move follows a “comprehensive, multilayered process,” internal sources suggest otherwise.
The decision aligns with President Trump’s broader push to reduce the American footprint in Europe, recently warning that Washington is “cutting a lot further than 5,000” troops.
This follows recent tensions with other allies including Germany, over support for U.S. operations in the Middle East.
Lawmakers were reportedly not briefed and the sudden shift has raised urgent questions about the future of NATO’s eastern flank security.