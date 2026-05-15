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Ebola outbreak in Congo: Over 240 cases, 65 deaths reported

Ebola is transmitted via contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated objects

Ebola Outbreak in Congo: Over 240 cases, 65 deaths reported
Ebola Outbreak in Congo: Over 240 cases, 65 deaths reported 

A new Ebola outbreak has been confirmed in Congo’s Ituri province, with health officials urging everyone to take precautionary measures, as 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been reported till yet.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the outbreak is spreading mainly in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, with additional cases in the provincial capital, Bunia.

Ebola outbreak in Congo: Over 240 cases, 65 deaths reported

Only some deaths have been confirmed in labs; however, authorities highlighted the intensity of the situation, calling it serious enough to declare an outbreak while investigations continue.

The region is remote, with limited healthcare access, and poor roads that makes response efforts more challenging.

One major concern is the area’s closeness to Uganda and South Sudan, where people move across borders frequently, significantly increasing the risk of the virus spreading beyond Congo.

Armed conflict and displacement in the region are also making tracking and controlling cases harder.

Early tests suggest the virus may not be the usual Ebola Zaire strain, and scientists are trying to figure out the exact strain type.

Notably, the currently available vaccines mainly protect against the Zaire strain.

Health agencies are now focusing on contact tracing, safe burials, and improving surveillance. International partners, including the World Health Organization and Africa CDC, are coordinating emergency response efforts.

How is the Ebola virus transmitted?

Ebola is transmitted via contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated objects.

Ebola symptoms

Ebola symptoms include severe illness with symptoms like fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and sometimes internal bleeding.

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