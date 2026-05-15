San Francisco pizza chain Fiorella files for bankruptcy, Noe Valley site to stay open

The pizza industry is facing a major shakeup as Fiorella, a beloved wood-fired pizza chain based in San Francisco, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
This marks the fourth time within a year that an entity related to the award-winning brand has sought court help to reorganize its finances.
The latest filing submitted on March 6, 2026, specifically involves the Noe Valley location under the name Project Pizza NOE, LLC.
Despite the financial move, the restaurant plans to stay open.
According to court documents, the chain reported assets of roughly $302,654 but faces total debts of about $1.05 million.
This reflects a broader trend in 2026, where even top-tier brands are struggling with high labor costs and expensive leases.
The filing notes that under Chapter 11, the business can continue operating while it “restructures its finances under court supervision.”
While the chain has been a staple for a decade, the filing lists numerous creditors, including the city which is “owed about $136,240 in sales tax claims.”
Despite these hurdles, the company’s leadership hopes to save the brand, stating they intend to “reorganize and continue operating” their popular neighborhood locations.