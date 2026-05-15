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Why are flags at half-staff on May 15 in the US? Here's what to know

Here's why the American flags across the US are flying half-staff today

Why are flags at half-staff on May 15 in the US? Heres what to know
Why are flags at half-staff on May 15 in the US? Here's what to know

Across the United States, American flags are flying at half-staff on Friday, May 15, to honour Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Memorial Day recognises law enforcement officers who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

For 2026, President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation declaring May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, calling for flags to be lowered to half-mast.

The week, from May 10 to May 16, is known as National Police Week.

Why are flags at half-mast on May 15?

May 15 is the national day of remembrance honouring local, state and federal law enforcement officers who died while working.

Flags at half-mast
Flags at half-mast 

Congress created the observance in 1962, and departments across the country hold ceremonies and other key events to pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty or were injured while working.

How long will the flags be lowered?

The American flags are set to be lowered from sunrise to sunset, according to an annual presidential proclamation.

State and local governments follow the same timeline on their own buildings.

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