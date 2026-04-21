Who is John Ternus? Meet Apple’s new CEO succeeding Tim Cook in 2026

In a landmark announcement, Apple has confirmed that John Ternus will become the company’s next Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2026.
This major leadership change marks the end of an era for Tim Cook, who has led the tech giant since 2011.
Cook is not leaving the company entirely; he will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to oversee long-term strategy.
John Ternus, currently the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, has been a key figure at Apple for over 25 years.
He joined the company in 2001 and played a vital role in creating hit products like the iPad, AirPods and the transition to Apple’s own M-series chips.
The Board of Directors unanimously chose him after a careful planning process citing his deep technical knowledge and leadership skills.
While the news caused a slight dip in stock prices, experts see this as a natural step forward.
Tim Cook expressed full support for his successor stating, “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor.”
Ternus will now lead Apple into a future focused on artificial intelligence and the next-generation devices.