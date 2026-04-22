David Wilcock Dead: Anna Paulina Luna confirms passing of ‘Ancient Aliens’ star

The UFO research community is reeling following reports that author and Ancient Aliens personality David Wilcock has died.
Rumors began circulating after the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a mental health crisis on Monday, April 20, 2026, in the 1400 block of Ridge Road in Nederland, Colorado – the area where Wilcock resided.
According to official statements, deputies encountered a male outside his home holding a weapon who “used the weapon on himself” and was “pronounced deceased at the scene.”
While local coroners have not yet formally released the name, U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna appeared to confirm the news on X, stating:
“We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted.”
Fans have noted the eerie timing, as Wilcock’s death follows the recent passing of fellow researchers Nick Pope and Erich von Daniken.
In a haunting final post on April 19, Wilcock told his followers, “Always remember that the Creator is within and we live in a loving universe.”
Known for claiming he was the reincarnation of Edgar Cayce, Wilcock’s legacy as a cornerstone of the “disclosure movement” remains undisputed by his global audience.