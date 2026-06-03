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Kuwait airport hit by Iranian drones, one killed over 60 injured

Iranian drone attack at Kuwait’s international airport kills Indian citizen after US strikes on Qeshm Island

Kuwait airport hit by Iranian drones, one killed over 60 injured
Kuwait airport hit by Iranian drones, one killed over 60 injured 

Clashes in the Gulf region have escalated, with diplomacy showing little progress, as Bahrain and Kuwait report attacks by Iran after the US military strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

According to Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA, the country’s international airport was hit by drones and missiles on Wednesday morning, causing severe damage to a number of airport facilities and forcing the airport’s activity to be frozen, Al Jazeera reported.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said Iranian attacks on its territory killed one person and injured scores of others, as well as forcing its airport to close and damaging unnamed diplomatic missions.

Kuwait said later on Wednesday that flights for its flagship airline had resumed.

“The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced on Wednesday the resumption of all Kuwait Airways flights only, from Kuwait International Airport,” it said in a statement.

India’s foreign ministry condemned the attack, confirming that the killed person was an Indian national.

India’s foreign ministry said in a statement, “We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks,” it added.

At least 63 people were injured in Iran’s attack, including airport workers and passengers, the country’s health ministry said in a separate statement.

Kuwait’s defence ministry said it had detected 30 ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran.

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