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Trump Claims Iran agreed to ditch nuclear weapons, hints at Khamenei meeting

President Trump signals possible meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Trump Claims Iran agreed to ditch nuclear weapons, hints at Khamenei meeting
Trump Claims Iran agreed to ditch nuclear weapons, hints at Khamenei meeting

US President Donald Trump once again made a bold claim about Iran’s agreement on not having nuclear weapons.

According to Reuters, Trump said on Wednesday, June 3, Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and that he would probably meet with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at some point if things "work out."

Trump told "Pod Force One" in an interview broadcast, "They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon."

Asked about Khamenei's involvement in talks with the US on ending hostilities, Trump said, "He's involved, ⁠absolutely. ... I think they have a lot of respect for him."

Trump said he was hearing Iran's leader was not doing too well but was giving his approval during the negotiations. Trump added that he had not had "the privilege of meeting" Khamenei.

"I'd like to meet him. We probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," Trump said.

The US president said he viewed ⁠the Iran war as a success because the country's military had been defeated.

The conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has upended the global energy market and has proven unpopular with Americans months ⁠before November congressional elections.

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