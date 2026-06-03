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‘Godzilla’ El Nino 2026: Scientists warn of potential global climate chaos

Scientists warn a potential ‘Godzilla’ El Nino in 2026 could trigger unprecedented global climate chaos

‘Godzilla’ El Nino 2026: Scientists warn of potential global climate chaos
‘Godzilla’ El Nino 2026: Scientists warn of potential global climate chaos

Scientists are bracing for the possible return of a “Godzilla” El Nino later in 2026, a term used to describe an exceptionally powerful version of the natural climate cycle.

While official bodies like the WMO do not use the “Godzilla” label, experts warn that if this event develops, it could bring severe global consequences including intense heatwaves, flooding and drought.

“In modern human history, we’ve never experienced a strong or very strong El Nino event amid pre-existing conditions that were this warm globally,” climate scientist Daniel Swain explained noting that the combination with climate change could lead to “unprecedented global impact.”

In Southeast Asia, officials are already concerned about the potential for forest fires and haze.


Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, recently warned that the region faces a “perfect storm” caused by geopolitical issues and climate change which could be further “amplified” by this event.

While some agencies suggest an 82% chance of an El Nino forming by mid-year, others remain cautious about its final intensity.

As scientists monitor the Pacific closely, the world is being urged to prepare for potential disruptions to food production, public health and weather stability as we head into 2027.

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