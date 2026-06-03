LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff

The 2026 Los Angeles mayoral primary held on June 2 has concluded with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass advancing to the general election.
The race, which featured a crowded field, saw reality television star Spencer Pratt mount a significant high-profile challenge.
As vote counting continues, current data shows Bass leading with approximately 36.5% of the vote, followed by Pratt at 29.5% and Councilmember Nithya Raman at 21%.
Because no candidate secured a majority, the top two finishers will face off in a runoff election November 3, 2026.
Pratt, who entered the race following the destruction of his home in the 2025 Palisades wildfire, centered his platform on public safety and criticism of current city leadership.
Emphasizing his resolve, Pratt stated, “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action. That’s why I am running for mayor. But let me be clear, this just isn’t campaign – this is a mission and we are going to expose the system.”
With the primary now behind them, both campaigns are preparing for the final contest. Bass remains the incumbent, while Pratt looks to capitalize on his insurgent momentum in the coming months.