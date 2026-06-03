News
Make us preferred on Google
News

LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff

Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt to face off in November’s Los Angeles mayoral runoff

LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff
LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff

The 2026 Los Angeles mayoral primary held on June 2 has concluded with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass advancing to the general election.

The race, which featured a crowded field, saw reality television star Spencer Pratt mount a significant high-profile challenge.

As vote counting continues, current data shows Bass leading with approximately 36.5% of the vote, followed by Pratt at 29.5% and Councilmember Nithya Raman at 21%.

Because no candidate secured a majority, the top two finishers will face off in a runoff election November 3, 2026.


Pratt, who entered the race following the destruction of his home in the 2025 Palisades wildfire, centered his platform on public safety and criticism of current city leadership.

Emphasizing his resolve, Pratt stated, “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action. That’s why I am running for mayor. But let me be clear, this just isn’t campaign – this is a mission and we are going to expose the system.”

With the primary now behind them, both campaigns are preparing for the final contest. Bass remains the incumbent, while Pratt looks to capitalize on his insurgent momentum in the coming months.

U.S. strikes Qeshm Island after Iran targets Kuwait and Bahrain
U.S. strikes Qeshm Island after Iran targets Kuwait and Bahrain
‘Godzilla’ El Nino 2026: Scientists warn of potential global climate chaos
‘Godzilla’ El Nino 2026: Scientists warn of potential global climate chaos
MPs urge government to limit Palantir’s role in NHS data system
MPs urge government to limit Palantir’s role in NHS data system
Scott Pelley fire from 60 Minutes confronting new executive producer
Scott Pelley fire from 60 Minutes confronting new executive producer
Nationwide outrage as police handcuff dying teenager in Southampton murder case
Nationwide outrage as police handcuff dying teenager in Southampton murder case
Starmer condemns Henry Nowak arrest footage as UK police face pressure
Starmer condemns Henry Nowak arrest footage as UK police face pressure
Iran prepares Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral in Tehran
Iran prepares Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral in Tehran
Markwayne Mullin CBP airport plan sparks criticism: 'Devastating mistake'
Markwayne Mullin CBP airport plan sparks criticism: 'Devastating mistake'
US will not will lift Iran’s sanctions by reponening of Hormuz, Rubio says
US will not will lift Iran’s sanctions by reponening of Hormuz, Rubio says
Bill Pulte named acting national intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard exit
Bill Pulte named acting national intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard exit
Spencer Pratt hit with ‘bad news’ just before Los Angeles mayoral primary
Spencer Pratt hit with ‘bad news’ just before Los Angeles mayoral primary
El Niño warning: UN urges world to prepare for supercharge extreme weather
El Niño warning: UN urges world to prepare for supercharge extreme weather

Popular News

Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban

Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban
50 minutes ago
King Charles breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson's financial plea amid Epstein row

King Charles breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson's financial plea amid Epstein row
2 hours ago
LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff

LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff
an hour ago