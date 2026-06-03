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Charles Leclerc shares emotional message for Ferrari after new multiyear deal

Charles Leclerc signs new multiyear Ferrari deal, joins Lewis Hamilton at Maranello through 2027

Charles Leclerc shares emotional message for Ferrari after new multiyear deal
Charles Leclerc shares emotional message for Ferrari after new multiyear deal

Charles Leclerc will continue to race for Ferrari after ⁠the Italian Formula One team announced a long-term contract extension before his home Monaco Grand Prix.

According to Al Jazeera, the 28-year-old Monegasque has driven for the Maranello-based outfit in F1 since ⁠2019, winning eight races, and his last contract extension came in 2024.

Leclerc said in a statement issued by Ferrari on Wednesday, June 3, “I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP. It has always been so much more than just a team to me.”

Leclerc is currently third in the 2026 drivers’ championship but 56 points behind Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who is 43 ahead of teammate and closest rival George Russell after winning the last four races.


He has raced more times for Ferrari (155) than any other driver in the team’s history, other than now-retired seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, and also ranks second for pole positions behind the German.

Ferrari did not specify the duration of his new contract, saying only that Leclerc would continue for the “coming seasons” in the championship.

Team principal Fred Vasseur said, “Charles has been part of the Ferrari family for many years now and this renewal feels like something very natural for us. Over these seasons, we have seen him grow to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula One, but also a person who is completely at one with ⁠the team and everything Ferrari represents.”

Leclerc joined the Ferrari Academy in 2016, won the Formula Two title in 2017 and made his F1 debut with Ferrari-powered Sauber (now Audi) in 2018.

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