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Royal Navy helicopter crashes into Devon field, killing three service personnel

PM Keir Starmer acknowledges 'deeply worrying time' after three die in Royal Navy helicopter crash

Royal Navy helicopter crashes into Devon field, killing three service personnel
Royal Navy helicopter crashes into Devon field, killing three service personnel

A Royal Navy helicopter crashed into a field in Devon, killing three service personnel.

According to The Independent, Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services are responding to the incident, which took place in a field at Sourton Down, near Okehampton on Wednesday, June 3, morning.

The Royal Navy confirmed that the crash happened just before 4am, and an investigation is currently underway.

A Navy spokesperson said, "It is with deep sadness that we can confirm three members of the Royal Navy have died during a helicopter training exercise. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends at this sad time. The incident is ongoing, and we will share more updates as we have them. The Ministry of Defence have confirmed it was a Royal Navy helicopter."

The Prime Minister has said it was a “deeply worrying time” for the families of servicemen

Images have emerged of the scene showing how the front of the aircraft, which appeared to be a Merlin helicopter, had been destroyed in the incident, which happened just before 4am on Wednesday.

Merlin helicopters usually have a crew of four and can carry up to 24 troops.

Several road closures are in place around the A386 and A30 Sourton Cross slip and services area. The area lies between the Royal Navy’s air bases at Yeovilton in Somerset and Culdrose in Cornwall.

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